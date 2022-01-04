Derrick Henry Could Return to Practice on Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans will be hoping to get their number one running back, Derrick Henry, up to game speed before the postseason. Ian Rapoport reports that Henry could return to practice this week, putting him in line to start against the Houston Texans in Week 18.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is out for the season with an ACL tear, while #Titans RB Derrick Henry could practice this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/OtugsDEBkQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2022

Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 8. The defending Offensive Player of the Year was off to another great start, going for 937 yards on 219 carries and rushing for 113 yards or more in five of his eight games.

D’onta Foreman has been the primary back with Henry unavailable, carrying the ball 112 times for 497 yards. Foreman will take a backseat to Henry when he returns.

The Titans have locked up the AFC South and are the top-seed in the conference heading into the final week of action. A win versus the Texans assures Tennessee of the number one seed and a first-round bye.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Titans lined as -10.5, with the total set at 43.