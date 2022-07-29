Deshaun Watson Decision Not Coming Friday

According to Profootballtalk’s Mike Florio, Judge Sue L. Robinson will not issue a ruling Friday on a potential suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Florio writes, “It’s been 29 days since the hearing ended. It’s been 17 days since the parties submitted written briefs. The Collective Bargaining Agreement contains no specific timetable for issuing a decision. However, it requires that a decision be issued ‘as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the hearing.'”

How the CBA defines practicable is vague, so Robinson needs more time to make a sound and just decision.

With the Browns’ training camp underway, the team would clearly like a resolution on the matter sooner rather than later. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has already come out and said that backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett would be the club’s starter if Watson is suspended, and it’s reasonable to want to get the former as many reps with the first-team offense as possible.

For now, the wait continues…

