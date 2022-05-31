Deshaun Watson Faces a 23rd Civil Lawsuit

Another woman has stepped forward and brought the number of civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson to 23, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson. There are now 23 active civil lawsuits filed against the QB. According to the petition, the plaintiff “changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece” that aired last Tuesday. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) May 31, 2022

Barshop explains that the new plaintiff had a change of heart after recently watching the HBO Real Sports episode centered around allegations against the Browns quarterback. The piece featured interviews with two accusers, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, as well as lawyers representing the plaintiffs and defendant.

As reported by USA Today, the latest plaintiff alleging sexual misconduct against the former Houston Texan was specifically irked by Watson’s continued denial that he had crossed any lines.

The petition reads, “it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets’ and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve,” in choosing to move forward with this case. She is reportedly looking for “minimum compensation” and hoping for a legal finding that states, “Watson’s conduct was wrong.”

Watson has been present for OTAs, and while he’s almost certainly going to face a lengthy suspension from the NFL, he remains on the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board at +2500 to win this season’s MVP award.