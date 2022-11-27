Deshaun Watson Poised to Make Browns Debut vs. Texans
Grant White
Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL is imminent. According to Adam Schefter, the objectionable quarterback has completed his league-imposed punishment, setting the stage for his reinstatement from the league on Monday and his return to the gridiron in Week 13.
Coincidentally, Watson’s new Cleveland Browns team is set to face his former team, the Houston Texans, next week.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans.https://t.co/lNMQglYRCp
