01:56 PM, November 27, 2022

Deshaun Watson Poised to Make Browns Debut vs. Texans

Grant White

Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL is imminent. According to Adam Schefter, the objectionable quarterback has completed his league-imposed punishment, setting the stage for his reinstatement from the league on Monday and his return to the gridiron in Week 13.

Coincidentally, Watson’s new Cleveland Browns team is set to face his former team, the Houston Texans, next week. 

Watson hasn’t played since 2020 as a result of sexual misconduct allegations. Although several lawsuits are outstanding, most of the allegations were settled out of court.

Eventually, the Texans moved on from the former first-round draft pick, trading him to the Browns for a handful of selections over the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drafts. 

Jacoby Brissett has been starting under center but will revert to a backup role with Watson back in the fold. 

