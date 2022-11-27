Deshaun Watson Poised to Make Browns Debut vs. Texans

Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL is imminent. According to Adam Schefter, the objectionable quarterback has completed his league-imposed punishment, setting the stage for his reinstatement from the league on Monday and his return to the gridiron in Week 13.

Coincidentally, Watson’s new Cleveland Browns team is set to face his former team, the Houston Texans, next week.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans.https://t.co/lNMQglYRCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Watson hasn’t played since 2020 as a result of sexual misconduct allegations. Although several lawsuits are outstanding, most of the allegations were settled out of court.

Eventually, the Texans moved on from the former first-round draft pick, trading him to the Browns for a handful of selections over the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drafts.

Jacoby Brissett has been starting under center but will revert to a backup role with Watson back in the fold.

The Browns have to get past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before shifting focus to the Texans next week. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for lines on both contests.