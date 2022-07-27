Detroit Lions 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Detroit Lions enter the 2022 campaign with a gritty determination to cast aside the frustrations of last season, where the team arguably deserved a much better fate than their 3-13-1 suggests.

The Lions headed into their Week 9 bye week with an 0-8 record, but that does not begin to tell the whole story. In Week 3, Detroit suffered an agonizing 19-17 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, beaten by Justin Tucker’s historic, record-setting, 66-yard field goal on the last play of regulation. The Lions sadly proved that lightning could, in fact, strike twice when just two weeks later in Minnesota, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal with no time remaining to levy another heart-breaking loss on Detroit, amazingly by the same 19-17 score.

A strong showing in Los Angeles followed in Week 7, the Lions leading the Rams in the fourth quarter, only to be felled by a Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp touchdown connection with just over a minute remaining. Encouragingly, coming out of their bye week, Detroit’s efforts were rewarded, earning an overtime tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers and later scoring impressive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in games that mattered to each. Perhaps more indicative of their play than the win-loss record, the Lions were an outstanding 11-6 against the spread last season.

By all accounts, Detroit enjoyed a strong 2022 draft, highlighted by the selection of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. The Lions traded up to number 12 in the first round and grabbed dynamic wideout Jameson Williams, from Alabama. Though Williams is recovering from an ACL injury and may land on the PUP list, there is no denying his talent brings a much-needed deep threat to Detroit’s aerial game.

The Lions’ schedule is ranked fifth easiest based on opponents’ 2021 win-loss records and has Detroit squaring off with the AFC East Division and NFC West. A potential sleeper in the coming season, here’s a closer at the Lions’ road ahead.

Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions will no doubt be breathing fire in their home-opener, looking to avenge last season’s embarrassing 44-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 8.

Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Dan Campbell and company start 2022 with back-to-back home games, taking on the newly named Commanders with Carson Wentz under center. The veteran quarterback will look to bolster Washington’s offense, which ranked 21st in total yards last season. Lions quarterback Jared Goff will seek to exploit the Commanders’ pass defense, surprisingly porous last year, surrendering 254.9 yards per game, fourth worst in the NFL.

Week 3 @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

A highly anticipated matchup in light of Detroit’s Week 13 victory over the Vikings last season, the Lions’ first win of the year, and one that ultimately dealt a severe blow to Minnesota’s playoff hopes.

Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions square off with the now Russell Wilson-less Seahawks. Seattle manhandled the Lions in Week 17 last season, rushing for 265 yards en route to a 51-29 victory at Lumen Field. With the Seahawks in transition mode, this home clash looms as a must-have for the Lions, even at this early stage of the season.

Week 5 @ New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Patriots were surprisingly strong offensively under rookie quarterback Mac Jones, averaging 26.6 points per game for seventh best in the NFL. Their rushing attack was particularly effective, eighth best in the league, and poses a significant challenge to a Lions defense that surrendered a generous 135.1 yards per game on the ground for fifth-worst league-wide.

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Detroit comes out of the bye week with a matchup against America’s Team, a measuring stick for the Lions and the first of a difficult three-game stretch.

Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions’ defense, ranked 29th last year in total yards allowed, faces a Miami Dolphins attack buoyed with the acquisition of former Chiefs wideout and six-time All-Pro, Tyreek Hill.

Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions get their first look at the Davante Adams-less Packers. The teams split their home and home last year, Detroit winning in Week 18 in what turned into a meaningless game for Green Bay in the second half when its playoff seeding was secured. The Pack enjoyed a decided edge in time of possession in both games, and doing a better job of keeping Aaron Rodgers off the field is a must if the Lions are going to keep this close.

Week 10 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Chicago won just six games last season, two of which came against the Lions. If Dan Campbell’s squad is to surprise in 2022, improved play against the rebuilding Bears is in order.

Week 11 @ New York Giants

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 PM

The Giants, coming off a miserable 4-13 season, come into this year with a new head coach, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and renewed optimism. Both teams are expected to improve, and if either has any hope for the postseason this far into their respective schedules, then this game looms large.

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday, November 24

Time: 12:30 PM

The traditional Thanksgiving Day home game for the Lions, whose fans may not have much of an appetite when this one is over. The first of three consecutive home games for Detroit.

Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 PM

After last year’s nightmarish season under Urban Meyer, things can only improve for the Jaguars under former Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. It’s fair to say those projecting bigger things for the Lions this year have this one firmly in the win column.

Week 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1:00 PM

The return engagement with the Vikings at home, with clear divisional and wild card implications.

Week 15 @ New York Jets

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1:00 PM

Heading down the stretch, the Lions have three of their remaining four games on the road, beginning with this matchup against the Jets. Optimism is starting to build around head coach Robert Saleh’s squad, who enjoyed a strong draft in 2022 and played tough down the stretch last season.

Week 16 @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 1:00 PM

The Panthers’ acquisition of former Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield has brought much-needed stability to the quarterback position. Should Christian McCaffrey bounce back and enjoy a relatively injury-free campaign, Carolina could again be a tough out.

Week 17 vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 PM

If Detroit is in the wild-card mix at this late stage, this tussle with the Bears at home becomes a must-win.

Week 18 @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

How the Packers will adjust to the loss of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is one of the more compelling questions heading into this season, fueling expectations that a great deal could be riding on this game for both teams.