Detroit Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant

Boasting a 1-6 record and the league’s worst defensive unit, the Detroit Lions are shaking things up. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.
Pleasant arrived in Detroit shortly after the hiring of head coach Dan Campbell in 2021. Before his time in Motown, Pleasant spent three seasons as the Washington Commanders’ defensive quality control coach, followed by an additional three years as cornerbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions’ defense has struggled mightily in 2022, ranking dead last in both points and yards allowed per game. Sunday was another poor effort as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shredded Detroit to 382 yards passing and three touchdowns.
We’ll see if Pleasant’s dismissal impacts the Lions’ battle with NFC North rival Green Bay Packers in Week 9.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions as +3.5 home underdogs on the spread and +152 on the moneyline.
