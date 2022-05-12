Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Inks Rookie Deal
Paul Connor
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams to a four-year rookie contract.
The #Lions and first-round WR Jameson Williams have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed deal, source said. As always, it includes a fifth-year club option. Both first-rounders in the books.
Drafted 12th overall in this year’s draft, Detroit traded up a whopping 20 spots to select the former Alabama standout. While Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL, the 21-year-old said he expects to be ready for the start of training camp.
At 6’2′ 189 pounds, Williams brings a much-needed combination of size and speed to the Lions’ receiving corps – a group that currently features star tight end T.J. Hockenson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as free-agent acquisition D.J. Chark.
Possessing elite upside, Williams’s season-long fantasy value will surely be tied to the performance of starting quarterback Jared Goff. Despite a sluggish start to his Detroit tenure, Goff finished the 2021 campaign strong, posting an 11:2 touchdown to interception ratio over the Lions’ final five contests. If the former Ram can carry that momentum into 2022, then Williams could easily push for WR3 value early in his rookie campaign, health permitting.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.