DeVante Parker could be activated by the Dolphins this week

Devante Parker could be activated to play Sunday for the Dolphins, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Parker has been out since Week 9 with a shoulder injury and has missed seven of the past eight games due to injury. Parker has 25 receptions for 327 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Parker has been a disappointment since breaking out during the 2019 season with 72 receptions, 1,202 yards, and nine scores. Parker only had 63 receptions for 793 yards and four scores in 14 games last season. His lack of production was one of the reasons the Dolphins traded up for Jaylen Waddle during the 2021 NFL Entry Draft. That trade cost them a first-round pick next year.

The Dolphins got off to an awful start to the season, going 1-7 during the first eight games, but a four-game winning streak has them thinking they have a shot at the playoffs coming into this game versus the Giants on Sunday. The Dolphins are 6.5 point favorites (-106) versus the Giants on Sunday and are -260 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.