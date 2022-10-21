Disgruntled Jets WR Elijah Moore Back at Team Facility, Won't Play Sunday

Moore was excused from Thursday’s practice for what the Jets called a “personal day.” The 22-year-old subsequently requested a trade as he continues to be frustrated over his lack of involvement in New York’s offense. Through six games, Moore has tallied just 16 receptions for 203 scoreless yards. He was not targeted in last Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, despite being in on 58% of the snaps.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Friday and said while the team has no plans to trade Moore, he will not be active for Week 7’s matchup versus the Denver Broncos.
“We’ve had our discussions with Elijah. Trading him is not an option,” said Saleh. “Elijah will not play this week. He is in the building, he is excused from meetings, but he’s going through a workout…He’ll rejoin the team on Monday.”
With Moore sidelined, more playing time should be available for rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who saw just a 44% snap share last Sunday.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as +1 point road underdogs on the spread and +100 on the moneyline.
