DK Metcalf's Absence at Seahawks Minicamp is Unexcused
Paul Connor
There is drama brewing between the Seattle Seahawks and their star wide receiver.
According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, DK Metcalf’s absence from Seattle’s mandatory minicamp is unexcused, and he is now open to several fines from the team. Should Metcalf miss all three days of minicamp, the 24-year-old could be fined more than $93,000. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not address the situation.
Per Alper, “Metcalf had foot surgery earlier this offseason, so he would not be doing on-field work if he had been at the team’s facility on Tuesday. He had been in attendance for voluntary work earlier in the offseason program, however, and any decision to miss time at this point is likely linked to his desire for a contract extension heading into his fourth NFL season.”
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Metcalf is looking to be paid amongst the upper echelon of wide receivers. Across his first three NFL seasons, the Mississippi native has racked up 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Assuming the two sides come to an agreement, Metcalf should push for WR2 value in 2022 fantasy football leagues.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.