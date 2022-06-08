DK Metcalf's Absence at Seahawks Minicamp is Unexcused

There is drama brewing between the Seattle Seahawks and their star wide receiver.

According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, DK Metcalf’s absence from Seattle’s mandatory minicamp is unexcused, and he is now open to several fines from the team. Should Metcalf miss all three days of minicamp, the 24-year-old could be fined more than $93,000. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did not address the situation.

Per Alper, “Metcalf had foot surgery earlier this offseason, so he would not be doing on-field work if he had been at the team’s facility on Tuesday. He had been in attendance for voluntary work earlier in the offseason program, however, and any decision to miss time at this point is likely linked to his desire for a contract extension heading into his fourth NFL season.”

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Metcalf is looking to be paid amongst the upper echelon of wide receivers. Across his first three NFL seasons, the Mississippi native has racked up 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Assuming the two sides come to an agreement, Metcalf should push for WR2 value in 2022 fantasy football leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Seahawks at +430 odds to make the playoffs.