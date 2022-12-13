Do the New England Patriots Have Value in NFL Futures Market?

You never want to count out a Bill Belichick-coached football team, especially when the games start to mean more down the stretch. Still, can this team do damage in January?

It’s no secret how the New England Patriots like to play football, built around a strong defense and ground game that can wear opponents down. This version of the Pats is no different, but you have to wonder if there are enough playmakers to beat some of the AFC’s most powerful teams.

Is it realistic to expect this Patriots team to go into Orchard Park and defeat the Buffalo Bills? Probably not. The same can be said if they had to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs or Cincinnati to visit the Bengals. Those teams all have game-changers on offense that the Patriots can’t match. New England will give teams trouble in the trenches, and Belichick loves taking away a team’s top weapon, but those teams all have multiple players that can make you pay.

Let’s get one thing straight, this isn’t discounting what the Patriots have accomplished. However, the best team the Patriots have beaten this season is the New York Jets, who they took down twice. With that in mind, the Jets are a tweener in the playoff conversation and don’t represent a signature victory.

New England has struggled against contending teams, which makes it hard to visualize them winning multiple games if they manage to qualify for the postseason. This doesn’t mean there aren’t positives with this football team, it just means that there are better alternatives. New England would be best suited to target more skilled position players in the 2023 NFL draft, while a decision will have to be made as well about whether Mac Jones is “the guy.” Currently, it looks like he’s not.

Patriots AFC Price isn’t Shocking

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Patriots sit in a tie with the New York Jets for the eighth-best odds to win the AFC at +5500. New England is the seventh seed in the AFC, but there are two teams behind them, the Jets and Los Angeles Chargers, who share identical records. The Patriots have a tough ending to their schedule, facing the Las Vegas Raiders, Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, so their current odds are hardly a shock. The AFC might be wide open, considering there are multiple teams that can contend for the Super Bowl, but it’s hard to justify putting the Patriots in that group. It’s best to back off of their current odds to win the AFC.