Does Jets QB Zach Wilson have the 'Yips'?

Per Rapoport, “I was talking to people watching Zach Wilson during OTAs, during minicamp, and they felt like something was wrong, and the belief was he had the yips. Couldn’t make the simple throws, couldn’t have basic mechanics, something was just wrong. The Jets brought in John Beck as quarterbacks coach, who’s one of the best to do it in the entire country, [but] things weren’t really getting any better.”
Rapoport’s report aligns with the comments of Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who said “basic fundamental things have really gotten out of whack” for Wilson of late.
While the plan is for Wilson to eventually retake the field, should backup Mike White perform admirably in starting duties, Saleh and company could alter course.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as -6 point home favorites on the spread and -240 on the moneyline for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.