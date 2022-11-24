Does Jets QB Zach Wilson have the 'Yips'?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets recently benched quarterback Zach Wilson has been struggling with the “yips” since the offseason.

From @GMFB: The yips, the benching and all that went into the #Jets starting QB Mike White this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NynAh0q196 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

Per Rapoport, “I was talking to people watching Zach Wilson during OTAs, during minicamp, and they felt like something was wrong, and the belief was he had the yips. Couldn’t make the simple throws, couldn’t have basic mechanics, something was just wrong. The Jets brought in John Beck as quarterbacks coach, who’s one of the best to do it in the entire country, [but] things weren’t really getting any better.”

Rapoport’s report aligns with the comments of Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who said “basic fundamental things have really gotten out of whack” for Wilson of late.

While the plan is for Wilson to eventually retake the field, should backup Mike White perform admirably in starting duties, Saleh and company could alter course.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets as -6 point home favorites on the spread and -240 on the moneyline for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.