Dolphins-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams on winning streaks collide Sunday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins visit the San Francisco 49ers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins (+172) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-205) Total: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Dolphins enter this matchup winners of five straight, while the 49ers aren’t far behind them with four in a row. Both teams will look to extend those streaks and prove their status as Super Bowl contenders. There will be a lot of talent on the field Sunday, specifically on offense, with each side having big-time playmakers. This will also be a homecoming for first-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who returns to San Francisco after spending his last four seasons on their coaching staff.

The Niners have a 4-1 home record, while the Dolphins are 3-2 as the visitors. Traveling to the West Coast is never easy for the Dolphins, which should give the 49ers an edge. The home side is listed as -205 favorites on the moneyline and 3.5-point favorites on the spread. It’s hard to argue against the oddsmakers, knowing how close these teams are in collective talent.

Even though the Dolphins have established themselves as a viable Super Bowl threat, the 49ers bring a lot to the table on defense. San Francisco has allowed the lowest point total in the league, while the Dolphins sit in the lower half of that category. Miami upgraded its defense ahead of the trade deadline, but the 49ers have an edge on that side of the ball, which should be the difference on Sunday. Expect Miami to do enough to keep this a one-score game, but the 49ers to cover the 3.5 points.

Best Bet: 49ers -3.5 (-118)

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins’ explosive offense matches up with one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Miami has a top-ten scoring offense, while the 49ers are in the bottom half. We’re leaning toward a low-scoring affair, thinking it will fall under the 46.5 total. Both teams will rely on the ground game, even though the Dolphins are very capable through the air. The 49ers have a strong secondary, making it challenging for the Dolphins to generate explosive plays. That doesn’t mean they can’t move the ball but do not expect a record-breaking day from their dynamic wideouts. With that, there’s some value in targeting the under 46.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-110)

Game Pick: 49ers 22, Dolphins 18