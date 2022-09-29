Dolphins-Bengals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa is considered questionable for tonight’s contest but is expected to play. If a setback occurs, Teddy Bridgewater will be under center for the Miami Dolphins. We’ve seen Tua start this season with a bang. Through three games, he is second in the NFL in passing yards with a 70%+ completion rate. On the other hand, Joe Burrow probably wishes to have a redo of the first three games, but Burrow and the rest of the Bengals’ offense looked to gel together in their victory last week.

RUNNING BACK

We are projecting Raheem Mostert as the RB1 for this Dolphins offense after having played more snaps and out-carrying Chase Edmonds in each of the past two weeks. This isn’t a run-first offense, so we shouldn’t expect more than about 12 carries from Mostert. Edmonds will still rotate in, but his real upside could come from seeing a couple of targets in the passing game. There isn’t a third running back to worry about in this offense, but fullback Alec Ingold will see a touch or two out of the backfield and has been targeted in each of the first three games.

Joe Mixon is this offense’s workhorse back and will be a significant factor in both aspects of this offense. We can see about 18 carries out of the backfield from him and some receptions as well, given that he has combined for 20 targets through three games. Samaje Perine will be this offense’s RB2, but we should take his nine-carry Week 3 performance with a grain of salt. He was barely a factor in the rushing attack last season and only saw two carries in the first two weeks. He could still see a few targets in the passing game.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Dolphins passing game is essentially two guys: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. These two have combined for nearly a 60% target share to start the season, but we see Waddle listed as questionable for tonight. He is expected to play, but who knows how that could limit his snaps on a short week. Trent Sherfield looks to be the WR3 and could see an increase if Waddle were ruled out, but he has only been targeted five times this season, limiting his upside. Cedrick Wilson Jr. is also listed as questionable, which could open up added rotational snaps for River Cracraft. Again, neither guy will have a significant role in this passing attack as long as Tyreek and Waddle are active.

Put Ja’Marr Chase in a white helmet; what in the world could go wrong? He’ll be this offense’s WR1, and we have seen how high his ceiling could potentially be. Tee Higgins is one of the most talented WR2s in football, so he could easily end up with WR1 production at the end of the night. Tyler Boyd might be the only WR3 in football who can eclipse an 80% snap share almost regularly, which puts him in play for a strong performance with an expectation of about five targets. Mike Thomas will be the primary rotational receiver, but it still would be odd for him to see more than two targets.

TIGHT END

Mike Gesicki will be the Dolphins’ top tight end, who has only combined for six targets this season and has been out-snapped by Durham Smythe through three games, who also has seen six targets. Overall, Gesicki has a higher pass-catching upside, but Smythe certainly will be a factor.

Hayden Hurst is the biggest receiving threat out of the Bengals’ tight ends with an enticing upside as he had at least seven targets in two of the three first games.