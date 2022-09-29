Dolphins-Bengals DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

FLEX TARGETS

Joe Burrow is projected to garner the highest point total of anyone on this slate with plenty of stacking options available. After a rough first two games, Burrow appeared to have found himself last week, so we shouldn’t be too concerned about him going forward. Priced under $10,000 on DraftKings, he will add financial flexibility at the multiplier spot while not sacrificing upside.

Tua Tagovailoa is listed as questionable but is expected to be under center for the Dolphins. He also is priced under $10,000, making him a viable option at the multiplier. Still, given the concentration of targets directed towards Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, you would be safer backing one of those two at the multiplier.

Waddle is listed as questionable for tonight’s game and is expected to play tonight, but how healthy should we expect him to be on a short week? He could play his normal amount, but the thought of it gives us more comfort backing Tyreek, who is only $600 more on DraftKings. We know how easily Tyreek could break the slate, so taking him with an expected near 30% target share with upside is a strong play.

Despite not having a great Week 3 outing, Joe Mixon has touched the ball 70 times through three games, both on the ground and through the air. Last week we saw Buffalo target their top running back, Devin Singletary, 11 times, and we know Burrow looks to Mixon often out of the backfield. We see Mixon with the second highest-optimal probability on this slate at only $9,000 with leverage in his favor. This is a high-upside play, as much of the attention will be focused on the abundance of wide receivers.

MULTIPLIER OPTIONS

Ja’Marr Chase will be the most expensive player on the DraftKings board tonight at $11,000 and is seeing a dip in ownership. We have seen what he is capable of, so getting him in a leverage position while using him as your primary stacking option with Burrow in the multiplier could be a play. It is more difficult to safely put him at the multiplier given the presence of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but he is worthy of consideration nonetheless. Also, should we anticipate Burrow to allow Chase to have back-to-back down weeks?

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are only separated by $1,200 on the DraftKings board, while we project for Higgins to have triple the optimal probability of Boyd. Higgins has combined for 17 targets over the past two games compared to only seven for Boyd. Despite the high yardage burst for Boyd last week, that was more of a fluke than something sustainable, so finding the extra $1,200 to pay up for Higgins is the smarter play.

Part of the way to open that $1,200 could be targeting some of the Dolphins’ depth. We anticipate Raheem Mostert to be the RB1 tonight and likely going forward unless proven otherwise by Chase Edmonds. Miami’s backs don’t have the highest utilization, but Mostert has out-snapped and out-touched Edmonds over the past two weeks and is only priced at $4,400. He’ll be considerably owned, but as the RB1 who should see a minimum of 10-12 touches, that is still great value.

Miami’s tight end room also opens up cheap opportunities as Durham Smythe has out-snapped Mike Gesicki this season while having seen equal target production. Neither option will be highly owned, but taking the discount on Smythe at $2,800 compared to Gesicki at $5,000 is a decent shot to take to infuse financial flexibility.

Outside of the top two guys for Miami and Cincinnati’s core three, neither team’s depth receivers have any meaningful impact. Despite being expected to play, questions surrounding Jaylen Waddle’s injury could increase snaps for a guy like Trent Sherfield. His Week 3 snap share eclipsed 60% with Waddle out there, so a somewhat limited Waddle could lead to some targets coming to Sherfield next with his $1,400 salary.