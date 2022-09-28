Dolphins-Bengals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two teams that view themselves as contenders in the AFC are set to collide on Thursday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins visit the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins are coming off stunning the Buffalo Bills 21-19 and are one of two remaining undefeated teams. The Bengals are coming off their first victory of the season, taking care of the New York Jets last Sunday.

It’s a short week for the Bengals, and they’ll look to leave a much better impression on their home fans than they did in their opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This matchup could give a better idea of how to view the Dolphins after two big victories.

When and Where is Dolphins-Bengals?

Dolphins: 3-0 | Bengals: 1-2

Date: September 29, 2022, | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio | Stadium: Paycor Stadium

How to Watch Dolphins-Bengals?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Dolphins-Bengals

Moneyline: Dolphins (+172) | Bengals (-205)

Spread: Dolphins +3.5 (-102) | Bengals -3.5 (-120)

Total: 46.5 (O-115, U-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in consecutive weeks, the Miami Dolphins are entering this short week on a high and will be looking to continue finding holes in the Bengals’ armor. It’s clear that Cincinnati’s new-look offensive line has struggled through three weeks, and it will be interesting to follow against a Dolphins team that likes to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. A big part of their offensive line is La’el Collins, and his status is currently in question for this contest, meaning Joe Burrow could be in for another long day. Speaking of quarterbacks, the status of Dolphins signal caller Tua Tagovailoa is also something to keep an eye on ahead of this matchup.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Bengals-Dolphins clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Dolphins: Terron Armstead OT (DNP), Tua Tagovailoa QB (LP)

Bengals: La’el Collins OT (DNP), D.J. Reader DT (DNP), Drew Sample TE (DNP)