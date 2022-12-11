Dolphins-Chargers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will remain in California for a second consecutive week as they match up against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Tua’s been cooking lately, as he has thrown for at least 285 yards in five straight games with a combined 12 touchdowns during that stretch. Last week, Tua’s yardage didn’t tell the true story, as the Niners’ relentless defense gave him fits. Going up against a much weaker and banged-up Chargers’ defense will be welcomed. Herbert hopes this will be the first game this season where all his weapons stay healthy, as he ranks fourth in passing yards and second in attempts for the season.

RUNNING BACK:

Last week Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr combined for eight carries, with Mostert edging his counterpart 7-1. It was a rather wonky game, so we can’t be too dependent on that. We expect them to split roughly 20 carries, with Mostert earning about 12-13 of those touches. We’re giving Wilson the pass-catching advantage over Mostert, but neither back will likely eclipse 4-5 targets individually. Fullback Alec Ingold only has five carries on the year, yet we need to keep our eye on his pass-catching role, as he has had two four-target games over the past three weeks.

Austin Ekeler is obviously the do-it-all back who has shown at times this season that no player in the sport might have a bigger ceiling from a fantasy perspective. With Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Joshua Palmer, all back, the double-digit target upside we became accustomed to doesn’t present itself necessarily. However, we know he can still do damage with about six targets. Joshua Kelley will be the second back who saw seven carries last week compared to ten for Ekeler, so he’ll have a role. We’re anticipating for Isaiah Spiller to get some minimal work as the third back, with neither he nor Kelley possessing a notable receiving upside.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Tyreek Hill has been the most productive wide receiver in football this season, as he ranks first in yardage and first in receptions, averaging eight catches and 115 yards per game. His ceiling approaches 200 yards as he has three games this season with at least 175 yards, and he’s found the endzone in three of his past four games to put a cherry on top. Jaylen Waddle is right in the middle of the best WR2 in the NFL discussion and is looking to bounce back after his worst game of the season, but prior to that, he had 85 yards in six of his previous seven games. After the top two, there is a noticeable dropoff to Trent Sherfield, who’ll finish with 3-5 targets and has some upside as he’s found the endzone in two of the past three games. As River Cracraft is doubtful, Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be the sole rotational receiver.

Mike Williams returns tonight to enter the crowded WR room with a well-established Keenan Allen and an emerging Joshua Palmer. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will be the top two, obviously, with the slight lean in favor of Allen, and we need to be wary of a potentially limited snap load in an offense with so many mouths to feed as it is. The fact that Williams doesn’t have an injury designation is promising. Joshua Palmer has been balling lately in his increased role, averaging nearly ten targets per game over his past six games, so although he’ll take a slight back seat, his ceiling is evidently high. DeAndre Carter becomes the rotational receiver and will have a few targets if he’s lucky.

TIGHT END:

Mike Gesicki has gone reception-less over the past two games and has not seen a commanding snap% regardless. Durham Smythe is listed as questionable as the TE2, and if he cannot go, look for Tanner Conner to slot in. Gerald Everett provides strong, tight end value for the Chargers, but again, there are so many mouths to feed in this offense that he’s likely the fifth option now for Herbert. Stone Smartt and Tre’ McKitty will rotate for minimal work, with Richard Rodgers listed as questionable.