Dolphins Expected to be Without Raheem Mostert on Sunday vs. Texans

Raheem Mostert is not expected to play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Raheem Mostert (knee) is listed as doubtful vs. Texans. Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is questionable. Texans will be without rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring). pic.twitter.com/IyBYEBL5aa — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 25, 2022

Mostert is dealing with a knee injury, and with the Dolphins playing the Houston Texans, they likely feel no reason to push Mostert. Mostert has been sharing the starting running back role with Jeff Wilson since the Dolphins acquired him before the trade deadline from the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson is expected to handle the lion’s share of the touches Sunday. If Wilson can’t get the job done on the ground, then the passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle shouldn’t have any problems moving the ball through the air.