Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Adamant Tua Tagovailoa was not Concussed Week 3
Paul Connor
The Miami Dolphins are no longer undefeated, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15 on Thursday Night Football. But, all anyone could talk about was the scary injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher and later diagnosed with a concussion.
Tagovailoa’s situation is even more upsetting for football fans who strongly believe that the 24-year-old was also concussed in Week 3’s victory over the Buffalo Bills and should not have taken the field.
McDaniel: "I have absolutely zero patience for or ever would put a player in harm's way. That's not what I'm about at all and no outcome of a game would" influence him "to be irresponsible" with a player's health.
However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel insists that was not the case, saying:
“I have absolutely zero patience for, or ever would put a player in harm’s way. That’s not what I’m about at all, and no outcome of a game would (influence me to be irresponsible with a player’s health).”
In the meantime, the NFLPA will continue investigating Miami’s handling of the situation and has vowed to pursue “every legal option.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.