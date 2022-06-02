Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Excited About Tua Tagovailoa's Prospects

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has faced a share amount of criticism for his performance since he entered the league in 2020. Through two NFL seasons, Tagovailoa has shown flashes, but has largely been plagued by inconsistency.

Despite the 24-year-old’s struggles, however, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sees a promising future for Tagovailoa in a revamped Miami offense.

“I’m really excited about the reps that Tua’s getting in this offense,” McDaniel said. I’m excited where he’s at. Tua’s very, very critical of his ball placement and he’s a very accurate quarterback as a result…You’re going to have things that you don’t execute to perfection. You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing. And guess what? No one cares.”

McDaniel also credited Tagovailoa’s leadership skills, saying, “I think his teammates have really noticed a difference in him. He’s opening up. He’s kind of coming into his own in that regard.”

Entering what could very well be a make-or-break season, Dolphins fans have to hope this is finally the year that Tagovailoa proves he is capable of being a franchise quarterback.

