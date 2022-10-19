Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel 'Optimistic' About WR Jaylen Waddle's Availability

According to Miami Dolphins (3-3) beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi, head coach Mike McDaniel is ‘optimistic’ that star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be available for Week 7’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4).

McDaniel also said he’s optimistic Waddle will play vs. the Steelers on Sunday night. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 19, 2022

Waddle continues to deal with a nagging groin and shoulder injury, although he has yet to miss a game this season. McDaniel said he does not expect Waddle to practice much early in the week.

The 23-year-old is coming off his third 100+ yard game of the season, racking up 129 on six receptions in Week 6’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This despite playing with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).

With Tagovailoa expected to be back under center on Sunday, Waddle (assuming he’s active) could be in line for another big outing against a Steelers defense ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (398.0).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dolphins as -7 point home favorites on the spread and -335 on the moneyline.