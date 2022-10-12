Dolphins 'Optimistic' WR Tyreek Hill (Foot) Will Play on Sunday

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are “optimistic” about star wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s availability for Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill exited Week 5’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and was seen wearing a walking boot postgame. While the injury is not believed to be serious, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday the team is taking Hill’s recovery “day by day.”

“He looked pretty good today [Monday],” said McDaniel. “I know he won’t – if and when he plays next, he won’t play in a boot. I know that much…He felt all right, but it’s going to be – with him, he’s a fast healer, but you just don’t know those types of things. So like most of my life right now, we’ll take it day by day.”

Hill has been fantastic in this his debut season in South Beach, ranking third in the NFL in receiving yards (524) and fourth in receptions (38) through five weeks. If the 28-year-old cannot go, fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle will see an uptick in targets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dolphins as +3 home underdogs on the spread and +128 on the moneyline.