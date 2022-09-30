Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return
David.Connelly1
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he hasn't thought about a timetable for Tua Tagovailoa's return to football. Still undergoing MRI now as extra precaution. "When it comes to head injuries and concussions, things that severe, the only thing I'm worried about is the person first."
McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
In 2022, Tagovailoa has completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.
Miami Dolphins AFC East Odds
The Miami Dolphins have the second-shortest odds to win the AFC East in 2022 at +280 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
