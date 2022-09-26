Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Not in Concussion Protocol

This news is surprising as we saw Tagovailoa stumble multiple times as he came to his feet following a play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team stated that it was actually a back injury rather than a concussion, which aligns with this news but becomes hard to believe when you see how much he struggled to get to his feet following the play. This injury will be something to monitor as the NFL continues its investigation into Tagovailoa’s return to the game on Sunday.
In 2022, Tagovailoa has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 925 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
The Miami Dolphins are 3.5-point underdogs for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
