Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Practice; Skylar Thompson to Start Week 6
Paul Connor
Miami Dolphins fans received good news Wednesday as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the practice field for the first time since suffering a terrifying concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw today as part of his progression through concussion protocol, sources say. Highly unlikely to play Sunday vs. the #Vikings, but he's headed in the right direction.
Tagovailoa will resume throwing and take part in individual drills. While the 24-year-old is likely OUT for Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, he continues to progress well in his recovery and could clear the league’s concussion protocol in the coming days.
With backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also dealing with a concussion, third-stringer Skylar Thompson is expected to be under center come Sunday. Coming on in relief last week for the injured Bridgewater, Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception as Miami lost its second straight game 40-17 at the hands of the New York Jets.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins as +4.5 home underdogs on the spread (opened at +3) and +160 on the moneyline.
