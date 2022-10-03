Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announces that QB Tua Tagovailoa will be out this week's game against the #Jets. Still in the concussion protocol. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

This early decision should not be surprising as the media and NFLPA have been all over this situation since it began in Week 3. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will get the start against the New York Jets in an important divisional matchup within the AFC East. This news will slightly impact the fantasy production of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they are still strong options at the wide receiver position until Tua returns to the field.

Tagovailoa has completed 69.6 percent of his passes in four games this season for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Odds

The Miami Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.