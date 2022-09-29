Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jaylen Waddle Expected to Play on Thursday
Paul Connor
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both Miami Dolphins (3-0) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) are expected to play in Thursday’s primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2).
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the #Bengals, barring a setback, per sources.
WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too.
Officially listed as questionable, Tagovailoa has been nursing a sore back and ankle – ailments suffered in Week 3’s thrilling victory over the powerhouse Buffalo Bills (2-1). The 24-year-old was able to practice on a limited basis and should be ready to face off against fellow 2020 draftee, quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s coming off a 275-yard, three-touchdown performance last week versus the New York Jets (1-2).
Waddle has drawn the questionable tag after being a limited participant in practice due to a sore groin. The 2021 first-rounder has been spectacular for the Fins in the early going, ranking second in the league in receiving yards (342) and first in 40+ yard receptions (three).
Assuming he’s active, Waddle could have another big outing in a game with an over/under total of 47.5 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).
