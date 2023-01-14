Dolphins' Raheem Mostert won't Play Sunday vs. Bills

Raheem Mostert won’t play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network reports.

Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the must-win game over the New York Jets last week and will miss the wild card game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This means that Jeff Wilson will be handling the rushing load for the Dolphins in a game that most are not expected to be all that close. If that is true and the Dolphins start to fall behind the Bills on the scoreboard, the running game may be forgotten as Miami tries to keep up with the lethal Bills’ offense with their third-string QB in Skylar Thompson.