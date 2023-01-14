Dolphins' Raheem Mostert won't Play Sunday vs. Bills

Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the must-win game over the New York Jets last week and will miss the wild card game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
This means that Jeff Wilson will be handling the rushing load for the Dolphins in a game that most are not expected to be all that close. If that is true and the Dolphins start to fall behind the Bills on the scoreboard, the running game may be forgotten as Miami tries to keep up with the lethal Bills’ offense with their third-string QB in Skylar Thompson.
The Bills are a -13.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Dolphins in this contest and are -1000 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.