Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds Set to Lead Crowded Backfield
Doug Ziefel
Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds appears to be the lead back in a loaded backfield. Edmonds signed a two-year, 12.6 million dollar deal this past offseason. He spent his first four seasons in Arizona, where he displayed his talent both on the ground and through the air. However, he will have to initially share touches with Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert, who both also came over this past offseason. Former Dolphins starter Myles Gaskin will likely be pushed down to fourth on the depth chart and may not even be on the roster after training camp.
Miami Dolphins Betting Odds
The Dolphins went all-in on the offensive side of the ball. Along with three new running backs, they also made a huge splash by trading for Tyreek Hill. It is safe to say that Tua Tagovailoa will have ample weapons at his disposal, but will it lead to season-long success? The Dolphins are currently tied with the New England Patriots for the second-best odds to win the AFC East. If you think they can surpass the Buffalo Bills, head on over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them at +450.
