Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert 'In Doubt' for Sunday vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert‘s status is “in doubt” for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a broken thumb, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As the Dolphins clinched their playoff spot, Mostert made some seriously tough runs in Sunday’s gritty win over the New York Jets. It could be a depleted backfield for the Dolphins heading into Wild Card weekend as they await the statuses of Mostert and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who both have grim outlooks. If Mostert cannot go against Buffalo, Jeff Wilson Jr. will take most of the workload.

In 2022, Mostert had 181 rushes for 891 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 16 games. He also made 31 receptions for 202 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns on the year.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Miami Dolphins are 10.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.