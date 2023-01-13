Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Raheem Mostert officially ruled OUT for the Dolphins' Wild Card game vs the Bills on Sunday — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 13, 2023

Mostert missed practice all week, so this felt like the only outcome. Head coach Mike McDaniel clearly likes Mostert after bringing him in from San Francisco, which means he’ll likely be back for 2023. As for Sunday, it’ll be Jeff Wilson Jr.’s backfield in a contest where the running game will probably need to be dominant to give the Dolphins a chance for the upset.

In 2022, Mostert had 181 rushes for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games this season. He has also made 31 receptions on 42 targets for 202 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns on the season.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Miami Dolphins are currently 13.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.