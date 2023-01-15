Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Active But Won't Start vs. Bills
Grant White
The pinky dislocation Teddy Bridgewater suffered has resolved sufficiently enough for the signal-caller to return to the Miami Dolphins’ active lineup. However, Bridgewater won’t start in the wild card round when the Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Dolphins’ QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be active today vs. Buffalo despite being listed as questionable due to a dislocated pinky injury, but he will backup rookie starting QB Skylar Thompson, per source.
Bridgewater incurred the injury against the New England Patriots in Week 17. He had completed 12-of-19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown before being forced to leave and replaced by Skylar Thompson.
Although he guided the Fins to a much-needed victory against the New York Jets in Week 18, Thompson has been primarily ineffective across his last two appearances. The seventh-round draft pick has completed 32-of-52 passes for 256 yards, or 4.9 yards per pass attempt.
If Miami pulls off the unlikely upset, Tua Tagovailoa could clear concussion protocols and re-join the team for the divisional round.
For now, the Dolphins enter Sunday’s showdown against the Bills as +13.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
