Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Heads to Locker Room vs. Jets
Grant White
The Miami Dolphins quarterback depth is going to be tested. Already without starter Tua Tagavailoa, the Dolphins headed into their Week 5 contest against the New York Jets with backup Teddy Bridgewater under center; however, a punishing hit from Sauce Gardner has forced Bridgewater to the locker room and Skylar Thompson into the contest.
#Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the locker room after taking a hard hit in the end zone and rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson is in at QB.
Bridgewater soaked the hit in the first quarter and is reportedly dealing with elbow and head injuries. His official designation is questionable, but given the Dolphins’ poor history of properly addressing injuries, it may be wise to expect Bridgewater to remain out.
Thompson went 1-for-4 on his first drive, with his lone completion going for six yards. He was a seventh-round pick for the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, and this is the first action of his career.
The Dolphins continue to trail the Jets early. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
