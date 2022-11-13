Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Won't Suit Up Against the Browns
Grant White
It may seem inconsequential now, but given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury concerns this year, Teddy Bridgewater’s absence in Week 10 could have profound consequences. According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback has been ruled out against the Cleveland Browns.
Bridgewater is dealing with a flare-up of a chronic knee injury and will miss Sunday’s affair.
#Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will be down today, source said. A chronic knee issue had a flare up this week and the team wanted to be smart about it.
Bridgewater has been reliable when called upon this season, completing 61.7% of his passes while throwing for 8.7 yards per pass attempt.
There’s no timetable for when Bridgewater may be cleared to return to action.
Skylar Thompson will serve as the backup against the Browns. The rookie signal-caller has been called into action twice this season, coming on in relief following a Tagovailoa injury in Week 5 and then starting the following week against the Minnesota Vikings before being replaced by Bridgewater.
The Dolphins are modest -3 favorites as they host the Browns, with the total set at 49.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
