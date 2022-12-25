Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers
Grant White
The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day.
The trio was listed as questionable leading up to the non-conference matchup.
For the #Dolphins, LT Terron Armstead, OLB Jaelan Phillips and RB Jeff Wilson — all who are questionable — are all playing today vs the #Packers, source said.
Armstead has started 12 games for the Dolphins this year, earning this fourth Pro Bowl nod in five seasons. He’ll be creating lanes for Wilson, who has taken on a secondary role with Miami since the midseason trade. The 29-year-old has more than nine carries in just two of his five games with the Fins, although he’s averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry.
Phillips has been an imposing force on defense, getting in on a sack in five straight games and staking himself to the team lead.
The Dolphins are holding steady as -3.5 chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 48.5.
