Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Not Prone to Concussions According to GM

The Miami Dolphins organization does not appear overly concerned with their franchise quarterback regarding the likelihood of further concussions. After speaking to doctors and the NFLPA, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier believes Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to further brain injury than any other player who steps on the football field.

There were concerns that after suffering at least two concussions this season, Tua could have a propensity for sustaining further similar injuries. Grier has stated he does not believe that to be the case and that the Fins are committed to Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for the 2023 campaign.

The fifth overall selection didn’t clear league protocols and missed the Dolphins’ wild card game loss to division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, this past weekend.

Tua remains under contract for two more seasons, albeit 2024 is a fifth-year option. Miami needs to decide sometime this offseason whether they are bringing Tagovailoa back for the conclusive season of his rookie contract.

