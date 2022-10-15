Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Participated Fully at Friday's Practice

Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice on Friday for the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphin’s official website reports.

Tua still won’t play Sunday as he is listed out due to the concussion he suffered in Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua is still in the NFL concussion protocol. Still, his ability to participate and finish a complete practice does bode well for his chances of being activated when the Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

The Dolphins have announced that Skylar Thompson will make the first start of his career Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. Teddy Bridgewater was also in the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable to play.