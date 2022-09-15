Dolphins vs. Ravens: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens did enough in Week 1 to come out victorious, and each side has much higher expectations heading into this season than they did a year ago. With the Dolphins adding to their offensive line and elite playmaking wide receiver Tyreek Hill, they are more positioned to find success under quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. On the other hand, the Ravens have AFC North aspirations in 2022 and will look to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2021. This roster is loaded with talent, and they’ll be poised to compete at the top with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
There’s positive news surrounding Ravens’ top running back J.K. Dobbins entering this matchup, seeing him participate fully in practice on Wednesday. When the Ravens are at their best, running the football is a big reason, so keep an eye on his status ahead of Sunday. The Dolphins revamped their ground same in the offseason and should see more action on the ground with a more stout offensive line. However, the edge in this department still likely goes to the Ravens, but it depends on how many snaps Dobbins plays if he’s given the reigns and a clean bill of health.
This contest has field goal game written all over it, so expect the Dolphins to cover while potentially looking at the Ravens on the moneyline.
Best Bet: Dolphins +4.5 (-110)
If you look at what the two head coaches of these respective clubs would like, it revolves around a low-scoring, run-heavy game. The Dolphins and Ravens will try to win this battle in the trenches, and that should lead to a game where points will be hard to come by. A year after their defense performed poorly, the Ravens looked more like they usually do on that side of the ball in Week 1, so they could make life difficult for the Dolphins quarterback. Turnovers could be the biggest story in this game, and it’s easier trusting Lamar Jackson than Tagovailoa.
