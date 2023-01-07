Dolphins Will Start Skylar Thompson vs. Jets Sunday

Skylar Thompson will start Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tua Tagovailoa will miss this game after suffering a concussion on Christmas Day versus the Green Bay Packers. Teddy Bridgewater will be no better than the backup after dislocating his pinkie while trying to make a tackle after throwing a pick-six. This leaves Thompson to start versus the New York Jets in a game the Dolphins have to win to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Miami needs to defeat New York on Sunday and have the New England Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills to qualify for the playoffs. If the Patriots and Dolphins both lose Sunday and the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns, then the Steelers would claim that final spot.