Dolphins’ ‘Working on Deal’ to Sign Mike McDaniel as their Next Head Coach

Mike McDaniel has reached the pinnacle of his ascent through the NFL coaching ranks. Adam Schefter tweeted that the Miami Dolphins are working on a deal to sign the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator as their next head coach.

McDaniel started as an intern under Mike Shanahan with the Denver Broncos before moving into an offensive assistant role with the Houston Texans. From there, McDaniel worked as a wide receivers coach with the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons before landing with the 49ers. McDaniel spent one season as the offensive coordinator, guiding the team to the NFC Championship game before coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams.

Under McDaniel, the Niners established the seventh-ranked rushing offense, averaging 124.6 yards per game. McDaniel found a way to get the most out of Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, and Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the league in yards per completion in 2022.

The Dolphins have a stable of young talent, giving McDaniel plenty to work with next season.

