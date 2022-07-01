Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Confident in Building Chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised more than a few eyebrows this offseason when he said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than his former signal-caller in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Those comments prompted NFL fans to continuously post footage of Tagovailoa underthrowing Hill in Dolphins practice on social media.

However, despite the shaky start, the All-Pro wideout is confident the pair’s chemistry will be sound once the regular season begins. The two recently spoke on Hill’s podcast It Needed to be Said, with the speedster stating, “It’s all good. I just feel that our chemistry will get there. Look, it’s going to be about 2:00 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen, and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be…Our chemistry is going to be on point, just believe that.”

Assuming Hill’s words come to fruition, the 28-year-old shapes up as a WR1 in all fantasy formats thanks to his elite game-breaking ability. Just don’t expect the type of numbers we grew accustomed to when he and Mahomes were tearing apart NFL defenses.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dolphins at +142 odds to make the playoffs.