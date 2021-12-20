Dolphins WR Will Fuller (Finger) Likely Out For Season

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to miss the remainder of the season following some setbacks to a finger injury suffered in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brian Flores says Will Fuller is likely out of the season after having some setbacks with his finger injury. If that’s it for Fuller, his Dolphins season ends with 4 catches, 26 yards, 0 TDs in 2 games. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 20, 2021

Fuller has not played since Week 4 due to the injury, and head coach Brian Flores confirmed to the media on Monday that they expect him to be out the rest of the way. The wide receiver also missed Week 1 due to a hamstring issue and Week 2 due to personal issues. The former Texan played only in Week 3 and 4 for the Fins in a deal that turned out to be an overall disappointment.

Fuller notched a grand total of just four catches on eight targets for 26 yards on the season. His one-year, $10 million contract that is fully guaranteed will expire in the offseason, leaving the 27-year-old a free agent after playing just 65 snaps with the Dolphins.

