Donald Parham leaves Week 15 game against the Chiefs with a head injury and will not return
December 16StaffSportsGrid
Donald Parham left Thursday’s game against the Chiefs after suffering a head injury. He appeared to be knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the ground. Parham was attempting to make a catch on fourth down in the end zone. He was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital for evaluation. As Parham was being taken off the field his arms were visibly shaking. It was a tough scene to watch, and we suspect he’ll be out for the foreseeable future. This season, Parham has 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers are second in the AFC West behind Kansas City.
This is a huge divisional game for Los Angeles and losing a red zone threat like Parham is tough. However, the most important thing is that he comes out of this healthy and is able to recover fully.
