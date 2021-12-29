Drew Lock Could Start Again for Broncos In Week 17 vs. Chargers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Broncos backup quarterback, Drew Lock, is likely to start in Week 17 against the Chargers.

#Broncos QB Drew Lock is expected to be the team’s starter once again this week vs. the #Chargers, source said, as incumbent Teddy Bridgewater continues to recover from a concussion. The team will continue to be smart with it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

Lock replaced Teddy Bridgewater after the Broncos starter suffered a concussion in Week 15 against the Bengals. In four games this season, Lock’s completed 37-of-62 passes for 380 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. That amounts to just a 12.4 Total QBR.

With Lock expected to start, Denver’s as high as a 6.5-point road underdog. The public is mainly responsible for this line move as sharp bettors might be waiting to see if the spread gets to seven before taking the points with the visiting team. As for the total, sharp bettors are taking a position on the over, which is now up to 46 after opening at 45. It’s worth noting that the total has gone over in each of the Chargers’ previous four games and in five of their past six.

