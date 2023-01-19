Eagles, 49ers Splitting Major Interest in NFC Futures Market

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are the two top seeds in the NFC, drawing the most interest in the futures market.

Two other teams are still alive, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, but the Eagles and 49ers have emerged as the clearcut top threats to play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl LVII.

NFC Championship Betting Insights @ BetMGM:

Favorite: 49ers +150

Highest Ticket%: 49ers 19.9%

Highest Handle%: 49ers 28.1%

Biggest Liability: 49ers

Even though the 49ers aren’t the top seed in the NFC, they’re the hottest team in football and have won eleven straight games entering the Divisional Round against the Cowboys. Two of the NFL’s most iconic franchises will collide, but there’s a large discrepancy in the backing in the betting market.

The 49ers have the highest ticket and handle percentages to win the NFC. Led by Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have generated 19.9% of tickets, along with 28.1% of the handle. San Francisco opened the Wild Card Round with +190 odds, but that number has been bet down to +150, making them a slight favorite to win the conference.

NFC Championship Odds@ BetMGM:

49ers +150 | Eagles +160 | Cowboys +360 | Giants +1100

Although the Eagles finished with a 3-2 run over their last five games, they lost just once before that sample. Jalen Hurts suited up for the final regular season game but didn’t look like himself after dealing with an injury down the stretch, which is why there are questions coming into Saturday.

Despite the uncertainty around Philly, they’ve still compiled the second-highest ticket and handle percentages to win the NFC. The Eagles have drawn 16.7% of tickets and 25% of the handle. Philadelphia’s odds have barely moved after their bye week, which saw them open the playoffs at +170 while now sitting barely above that at +160.

With the Eagles and 49ers receiving nearly 37% of tickets and over 50% of the money, each franchise has trafficked some sizable bets on their odds of winning the NFC. Entering the Divisional Round, the 49ers are the book’s biggest liability to win the NFC.





