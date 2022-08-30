Eagles Acquire DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson From Saints
Paul Connor
According to NFL.com, the Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.
New Orleans’ fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gardner-Johnson, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022. While the 24-year-old was hoping to ink a long-term extension in the Big Easy, the two sides were reportedly far apart in negotiations before Tuesday’s deal.
In Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson should immediately slot in as the Eagles starting safety, particularly after the team announced the release of fellow defensive backs Jaquiski Tartt and Anthony Harris.
Gardner-Johnson had been the Saints top slot corner the past two seasons. Through 43 regular season games, he’s tallied 161 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Eagles at -198 on the moneyline for Week 1’s contest against the Detroit Lions.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.