Eagles Activate TE Dallas Goedert, Expected to Play Saturday

Goedert has missed the last month due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 10’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Philly’s lone defeat this season.
The former second-round pick has been one of the best tight ends in football in 2022, recording 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.
Whom Goedert will be catching passes from remains to be seen, with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts‘s availability uncertain. Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder this past Sunday. If Hurts cannot go, backup Gardner Minshew will be the next man up under center. Minshew displayed a strong rapport with Goedert in last year’s late-season start, finding the 27-year-old six times for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Jets.
Regardless of who draws the start at quarterback, Goedert immediately slots in as a TE1 in fantasy and is a must-start in all formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles as five-point road underdogs on the spread and +194 on the moneyline.
