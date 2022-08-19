Eagles Being 'Cautious' With RB Miles Sanders's Hamstring

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly being “cautious” with the hamstring injury to running back Miles Sanders, per Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he's not gonna get into extent of Miles Sanders hamstring injury, adding that Sanders has tightness and soreness and team is being "precautious with him." — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 19, 2022

Sanders has had a rough camp among relevant skill position players, and it seems only to be getting worse. There have been questions about his workload heading into the season after an underwhelming 2021, and now a hamstring issue appears to be hindering his preseason. We may not be far removed from one of Kenneth Gainwell or Boston Scott taking over as the lead back in this offense. This situation is one to monitor through their final two preseason games and into the early part of the regular season.

In 2021, Sanders attempted 137 rushes for 754 yards but zero touchdowns. He also hauled in 26 receptions for 158 yards through the air.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFC East Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have the second-shortest odds to win the NFC East at +170 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.