Eagles-Colts: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

This has the potential to be one of the more exciting matchups of the week, with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Indianapolis Colts.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles (-300) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+245) Total: 45.5 (O -114, U -106)

Things were going great for the Eagles entering Monday Night Football last week, but multiple unforced errors and sloppy play against the Washington Commanders led them to their first defeat. On the other hand, the Indianapolis Colts played their first game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday and picked up a victory. The Colts looked more in sync in that win than they had in a long time, a positive for a team with plenty of talent. Still, the Eagles are the more talented team, evident by their -300 moneyline price on the road.

With how the Eagles are built, it’s difficult to see them having back-to-back poor performances. Still, this Colts team finds a way to play up and down to their competition. The Colts players performed well under their new coach, but will that carry over in a more challenging matchup? It’s possible, and the Colts match up well with the Eagles.

However, it’s hard to see the Colts winning this game outright. Philadelphia should respond with a solid showing but expect the Colts to be able to run the ball with their best offensive player Jonathan Taylor. Expect the Colts to control the clock, meaning Indianapolis should find a way to cover the seven points on the spread, which is even more appetizing if a hook gets added.

Best Bet: Colts +7 (-114)

There will be a significant focus on both ground games in this matchup, which should see the clock drained. Expect an active game from both kickers but not a lot of touchdowns. The total is set at 45.5, which feels slightly higher than what should be projected. With that in mind, loo to the under 45.5 at -106.

Best Bet: Under 45.5 (-106)

Game Pick: Eagles