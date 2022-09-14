Eagles Continue Flying High with Super Bowl Aspirations

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the year as a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl, which is reflected by their current odds to add to their trophy case.

Line Movement @ BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills +750 to +500

+750 to +500 Buccaneers +2500 to +700

+2500 to +700 Eagles +4000 to +1400

Are the Eagles Super Bowl Contenders?

It wasn’t the best Week 1 showing on defense (35 points allowed), but they did deliver on their promise to be more dynamic offensively, which also showed up on the scoreboard (38 points) in their win over the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a new favorite weapon in A.J. Brown, who caught ten passes for 155 yards in his Eagles debut. With an elite offensive line and a quarterback with plenty of mobility, the Eagles have seen a lot of line movement since opening up with +4000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Those odds have since been bet down to +1400, with the Eagles occupying 3.4% of tickets and 3.6% of the handle. If the defense can continue to build confidence, Philly should continue to be a popular team to target in the betting market.

Is There Value in the Eagles to Win the NFC?

Highest Ticket% : Eagles 17.1%

: Eagles 17.1% Highest Handle% : Eagles 20.2%

: Eagles 20.2% Biggest Liability: Lions

In addition to their odds rising to win the Super Bowl, the Eagles have also been getting backed by the public to win the NFC.

After a dismal Week 1 performance from the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles now sit in a tie with them for the fifth-best Super Bowl odds, along with slightly trailing them with the third-best odds to win the NFC.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently own the best odds at +275, followed by the Packers at +550 and the Eagles at +600. The Eagles have gotten the most support of the three, with the highest ticket and handle percentages in the NFC.

The Eagles currently boast 17.1% of tickets, along with 20.2% of the handle, indicating some sizable wagers entering the equation in favor of Philadelphia.