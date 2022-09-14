Eagles Continue Flying High with Super Bowl Aspirations
Zachary Cook
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the year as a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl, which is reflected by their current odds to add to their trophy case.
Line Movement @ BetMGM Sportsbook
Bills +750 to +500
Buccaneers +2500 to +700
Eagles +4000 to +1400
Are the Eagles Super Bowl Contenders?
It wasn’t the best Week 1 showing on defense (35 points allowed), but they did deliver on their promise to be more dynamic offensively, which also showed up on the scoreboard (38 points) in their win over the Detroit Lions.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a new favorite weapon in A.J. Brown, who caught ten passes for 155 yards in his Eagles debut. With an elite offensive line and a quarterback with plenty of mobility, the Eagles have seen a lot of line movement since opening up with +4000 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Those odds have since been bet down to +1400, with the Eagles occupying 3.4% of tickets and 3.6% of the handle. If the defense can continue to build confidence, Philly should continue to be a popular team to target in the betting market.
Is There Value in the Eagles to Win the NFC?
Highest Ticket%: Eagles 17.1%
Highest Handle%: Eagles 20.2%
Biggest Liability: Lions
In addition to their odds rising to win the Super Bowl, the Eagles have also been getting backed by the public to win the NFC.
After a dismal Week 1 performance from the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles now sit in a tie with them for the fifth-best Super Bowl odds, along with slightly trailing them with the third-best odds to win the NFC.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently own the best odds at +275, followed by the Packers at +550 and the Eagles at +600. The Eagles have gotten the most support of the three, with the highest ticket and handle percentages in the NFC.
The Eagles currently boast 17.1% of tickets, along with 20.2% of the handle, indicating some sizable wagers entering the equation in favor of Philadelphia.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.